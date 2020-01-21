8-year-old donates her birthday to P.E.T.S.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Texoma 8-year-old decided that for her birthday this year, she would donate it all to P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Instead of receiving presents, Cayden gathered pet food and even bought a brand new crate to give to P.E.T.S. in Wichita Falls.
P.E.T.S. told us that this isn’t the first time Cayden has shown such a giving heart on her birthday, in honor of the community pet clinic.
“I like helping the dogs because I know how that feels, when the families don’t have enough money for the dogs, the pets community brings them food to help," said Cayden.
Staff members at P.E.T.S. see a future veterinarian or animal advocate in the making.
Happy birthday, Cayden!
