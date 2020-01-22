Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — New Baylor football coach Dave Aranda has hired one of his mentors as the new defensive coordinator of the Bears. Ron Roberts comes to Baylor after two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns allowed only 19.7 points a game last season, about the same as Baylor. Arnada was co-defensive coordinator at Delta State in 2007, when Roberts was the head coach of the Division II school in Mississippi. Aranda was defensive coordinator the past four seasons as national champion LSU. He says many of the defensive concepts he has used were learned from Roberts.