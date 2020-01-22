Holliday ISD improvements progress

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD has been making some improvements to the district, and the construction is coming along nicely.
They are expanding the elementary school classrooms, building a transportation facility to house buses and other school-owned vehicles, new restrooms, band hall renovations and a tornado-ready hallway.
They will also be paving an area behind the football field to be used as a parking lot.
All of this was made possible by the Tax Ratification Election that was held in August of 2018.
For more information, you can visit the Holliday ISD website.
Here is what the Superintendent said about the renovations.
“One of our goals is to be thoughtful in terms of planning facilities. I think that was the goal of the board. To be open and transparent in terms of what we are doing, is the goals of the facilities make sure we are visiting with our board, our parents, and the taxpayers. Do a good job of spending taxpayers dollars so that we can provide the best education possible for our students,” said Superintendent Kevin L Dyes.
