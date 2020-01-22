How digital marketing is helping local businesses grow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The entrepreneurial spirit continues to grow in Wichita Falls. Small businesses are finding an even larger audience thanks to their online presence.
Ruth & Esther opened on Kemp Blvd. less than two years ago. The handmade jewelry, which the store is now known for, has gone far beyond Wichita Falls.
Staff says the reason is the way they use social media.
Employee Madison Dockum said, “Instagram is our primary presence. We try to post every day, post stories, and give behind the scenes looks…”
They also post frequently on Facebook. Their online presence has paid off. “We do have some places in New Zealand that carry our necklaces. We also ship to Canada and Europe…” Dockum said.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Wichita Falls aims to teach all their clients about marketing online.
Regional Director Vanda Cullar said, “You need to have and online presence and that is one way – especially out in rural communities or our downtown shops right now – that is a way to grow.”
Cullar said in order for new businesses in Texoma to thrive they have to pay as much attention to their online presence as they do their physical establishments. “You should not be relying on folks just walking through the door. You want to create a brand for your business, and you want that brand, that message, to be consistent.”
The SBDC will be hosting an event called Facebook and Marketing Tips for Small Biz Owners on February 19.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.