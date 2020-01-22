Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL BAR SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
Man arrested in San Antonio bar shooting argues self-defense
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 19-year-old man arrested in a San Antonio shooting that left two people dead and wounded five others says he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a concert at a bar. Kiernan Christopher Williams is expected to face capital murder charges for the Sunday night shooting at a bar in the San Antonio River Walk area called Ventura. As Williams was taken into custody Monday, he promoted his own Instagram account and described himself as “an upcoming artist.” He says he regrets “everything that I did.” The medical examiner's office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez and Alejandro Robles.
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM AGREEMENTS-FAMILY
Advocates: Honduran mother, children deported to Guatemala
HOUSTON (AP) — A Honduran mother and her two children who had been hospitalized have been deported to Guatemala under a Trump administration policy of sending some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to third countries. Lawyers had asked a federal judge last week to stop the U.S. government from deporting the family. Both children were hospitalized over the weekend. A doctor says the children were released from the hospital Monday and a nurse had certified they could travel. According to Cohen, the family has been flown to Guatemala and is now staying at a shelter in Guatemala City.
VESSELS COLLIDE-TEXAS
Norwegian tanker owner denies fault in fatal Texas collision
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The owner of a chemical tanker ship has denied any liability for a collision with a fishing boat off the coast of Texas that killed one crew member and left two more missing and presumed dead. Norway-based Odfjell SE filed a motion Friday in response to a federal lawsuit brought by relatives of one of the fishermen who was killed. The family accuses Odfjell SE of failing to safely operate its 600-foot tanker, the Bow Fortune. The ship collided with the 81-foot Paddy's Pride on Jan. 14 near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The company says it is not at fault for any damages caused by the crash, that it maintains the tanker and ensured it was seaworthy at the time of the collision, court documents show.
RIO GRANDE FISH
Petition seeks federal protections for Rio Grande fish
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are asking federal wildlife managers to use the Endangered Species Act to protect a fish found only in the Rio Grande in Texas and the Pecos River in New Mexico. WildEarth Guardians filed the petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, saying it is part of a campaign focused on vulnerable species found in rivers and streams across the West. The group contends the Rio Grande shiner is one of the aquatic and riparian species that will not survive into the next century without a significant change in the way rivers are managed.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-IMPEACHMENT
Bloomberg calls for Trump's removal in new impeachment ad
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is launching a new impeachment-focused television ad calling on the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office. The ad will run in 27 states, including several with vulnerable Republican senators and a handful that vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is skipping the early voting states and focusing his efforts on a strong showing in the delegate-rich states that come next. He's already spent more than $200 million of his own money on his campaign, by hiring staff and running television ads in several dozen states.
MEXICAN SECURITY CHIEF INDICTED
Indicted former Mexico security chief not interested in plea
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Mexico’s former top security official says he has no interest in negotiating a plea deal on charges he took tens of millions of dollars in drug-money bribes to protect the notorious Sinaloa cartel. The defense attorney for Genaro Garcia Luna told reporters Tuesday that he adamantly denies the charges and looks forward to going to trial. He said Garcia remains in good spirits. The remarks followed a hearing in Brooklyn federal court. Mexico recently restricted Garcia Luna's access to the country's financial system. His attorney says that could complicate efforts to fund his defense.
POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH TEXAS
Texas police: Officer fatally shot meat cleaver-wielding man
DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas police say one of its officers shot and killed a meat cleaver-wielding man who authorities said stabbed an officer after being shot with a stun gun. A roommate of the man reported that he was creating a disturbance about 3 a.m. Tuesday, wielding the cleaver and using a skillet to smash light fixtures in a corridor of their Denton apartment complex. One officer was stabbed, and a stun gun failed to subdue the man. When he continued to move toward the officers with the pan and cleaver, Denton police say that's when one of its officers shot the suspect. They say the officer's wound isn't life-threatening.
AP-RELIGION-EVANGELICAL-DEMOCRATS
Democrats' challenge: Courting evangelicals in the Trump era
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's strong support from white evangelicals is handing Democrats a challenge: How do they connect with a Christian voting bloc so strongly identified with Trump? It's a question that comes up less often during the Democratic primary but promises to become more critical heading into the general election. And even though Democratic presidential candidates have already shown they're open to talking about how their faith affects their values, the party's standard-bearer will have to balance outreach to evangelicals with policies on abortion and other issues that often clash with most evangelicals' perspectives.
AP-US-LOS-ANGELES-BASEBALL-CHEATING
LA City Council says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution was introduced after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown. The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. Council members acknowledged Tuesdays symbolic vote sends the message that cheating shouldn't be tolerated.