MSU students speak with volunteer organizations at fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students at MSU Texas had the chance to meet with local volunteer organizations on Wednesday to learn about how they can get more engaged in their community.
The fair was set up for students who might not have thought of volunteering or might not have wanted to in the first place.
“Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community, even if it’s not with Riverbend,” Erika Mitchell with the Riverbend Nature Center said. “Just give back, any way that you can.”
The following volunteer organizations took part in the fair and are always looking for more volunteers:
- The American Red Cross
- The Arts Council
- Beacon Lighthouse, Inc.
- Communities in Schools of Greater Wichita Falls Area
- Copper Break State Park
- First Step
- Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls
- Hospice of Wichita Falls
- The Kitchen - Meals on Wheels
- Museum of North Texas History
- North Texas Area United Way
- Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center
- River Bend Nature Center
