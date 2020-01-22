River Bend Nature Center preparing for eventful weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jennica Lambert with the River Bend Nature Center joined Jake in studio to talk about some fun events this weekend.
There will be the Nature Tot’s event as well as Science Saturday. Both of these plant-filled events are happening on Saturday at River Bend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd St.
Nature Tot’s: Plants Everywhere! will be from 11 a.m. to noon. They invite kids ages two through six to read some plant stories, act in a couple plant skits, learn about plants needs and how seeds work and even plant a flower of their very own.
Science Saturday: Sun/Plant Connection! will be later, starting at 1 p.m. running through 2:30 p.m. Kids in Kindergarten through Eighth grade are invited to this event where they will discover photosynthesis, learn why plants are green and take a closer look at the parts of a plant with a microscope.
The price for both events will be included in general admission, which is $6 for non-members. General admission is free for RBNC members.
For more information you can visit the River Bend Nature Center website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.