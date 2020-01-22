S.I.C.K. Ministries car show coming up

S.I.C.K. Ministries is having their 2nd annual car show in just under two months. (Source: S.I.C.K. Ministries via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | January 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 2:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - S.I.C.K. Ministries has scheduled their 2nd annual car show for later this year.

The car show is set for Saturday, March 21 in Downtown Wichita Falls at 7th and Austin.

Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m., the show itself will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The entry fee is $15, that comes with a free S.I.C.K. Ministries T-shirt.

Concessions will also be available.

Pre-registration entries can be dropped off at the Texoma Cowboy Church located at 919 US Hwy 281 South, from Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Feb. 6. You can also mail in the entries to PO Box 29, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.

The classes you can enter your vehicle into include:

  • Classic
  • Modern
  • Work in Progress
  • Rat Rods
  • Hot Rod
  • Off Road (4x4)
  • Motorcycle

For more information you are asked to call Phillip at 662-364-2433 or Gaby at 940-447-6141.

If the show has to be canceled due to outside issues, the new date for the car show would be April 4.

