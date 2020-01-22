Texoma weighs in on impeachment trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many have split opinions on how Congress has handled the impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.
Wichita County Republican Party chairman Annette Barfield believes it has been a spectacle and the House did a poor job.
“Democrats have been looking to impeach him since before the day he was elected, so I think there’s an incredible bias there," she said.
Vice president of the Wichita County Democratic Association Gene Newton is upset about the lack of evidence being used by the Senate.
“I would like to see everything brought in so we as American people have the opportunity to look at the data ourselves, they’re not going to remove Trump from office,” he said.
Both party leaders think the election in November will have more weight and possibly greater turnout for both sides.
Political science professor Steve Garrison thinks the presidential election isn’t the only election affected.
“There’s something like six to eight senators where they may not have been competitive elections two years ago, but I don’t know how you defend this when you go back home," he said.
He questions the precedent it sets for leadership in the future in comparison to the effects of President Clinton’s impeachment.
“I think we’ve moved from a position where we basically said, yeah perjury it’s a federal law and it’s a violation of that but it’s not really that important," Garrison said. "Now we have a secretary of commerce and an attorney general that have perjured themselves before Congress, there’s a strong belief the president did this in response to the Mueller report and congress hasn’t done anything to discipline any of them.”
Political scientists have seen an increase in partisanship due to social media and gerrymandering and the parties have seen an increase in local participation.
“People come in the office all the time wanting to participate,” Newton said.
“We have people coming in volunteering, ‘I want to help what can I do to help,’" Barfield said. “We’ll take advantage of that for sure.”
To volunteer with the parties you can call the Republican party of Wichita County at 940-767-2012 and the Democratic party at 940-322-1127.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.