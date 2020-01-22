Texting scam claims to be FedEx; WF residents on alert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls residents are on the lookout for a scam to get your location through a text message.
The message is claiming to be FedEx and gives you a tracking number for a package, even if you haven’t ordered one.
Wichita Falls residents have received messages that originate from a variety of nine-digit phone numbers. Some begin with “Hello, mate,” while some have been addressed to the receiver by name.
Across all messages, the tracking number remains the same.
Wichita Falls police say they have not received any reports yet on this scam, but eager you to always be aware of any suspicious messages.
FedEx does allow you to sign-up for alerts if you have a package on the way, but those numbers only have five digits.
FedEx did release the following statement:
If you do receive this text message, you can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.