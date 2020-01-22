Throckmorton Collegiate ISD to stay closed for Thursday

THROCKMORTON, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: “Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will be closed Thursday, January 23 due to a continued high numbers of flu and strep cases. Students will return Friday," this is the message that Dr. Michelle Cline, Superintendent of Schools, sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Throckmorton’s superintendent sent out a message informing parents and teachers that they would be closing on Tuesday and Wednesday to sanitize the schools following an outbreak of sick students.
This message was also posted to the Throckmorton Collegiate ISD’s Facebook page.
