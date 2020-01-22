Throckmorton Collegiate ISD to stay closed for Thursday

By Katelyn Fox | January 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 5:18 PM

THROCKMORTON, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: “Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will be closed Thursday, January 23 due to a continued high numbers of flu and strep cases. Students will return Friday," this is the message that Dr. Michelle Cline, Superintendent of Schools, sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Throckmorton’s superintendent sent out a message informing parents and teachers that they would be closing on Tuesday and Wednesday to sanitize the schools following an outbreak of sick students.

We have numerous students out with sickness and we want our students well. Therefore, we will be calling no school tomorrow and Wednesday to let germs die down as we do a deep disinfect of classrooms. Classes will resume Thursday.
Dr. Michelle Cline

This message was also posted to the Throckmorton Collegiate ISD’s Facebook page.

