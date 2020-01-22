Wednesday will be cloudy, cool with a stray shower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s cloudy, cold and wet this morning with some drizzle and stray showers along with temperatures in the low 40s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day today and rain remains in the forecast based on the chance of a stray shower. High temperatures today will be in the low 50s. The chance of measurable rain for the remainder of the day is not great but we could see the occasional shower between now and tonight.