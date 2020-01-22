Wednesday will be cloudy, cool with a stray shower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s cloudy, cold and wet this morning with some drizzle and stray showers along with temperatures in the low 40s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day today and rain remains in the forecast based on the chance of a stray shower. High temperatures today will be in the low 50s. The chance of measurable rain for the remainder of the day is not great but we could see the occasional shower between now and tonight.
Sunshine becomes a bigger part of the forecast late Thursday into Friday. Friday’s weather looks particularly nice with mostly sunny skies like winds and high temperatures in the low 60s. And the weekend forecast looks agreeable, with partly cloudy skies, manageable winds, and high temperatures near 60°.
John Cameron, First Alert weather
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.