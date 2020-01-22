WF city council approves building sale to Base Camp Lindsay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Base Camp Lindsay has a new place to call their own thanks to the Wichita Falls City Council.
Today they approved their offer of $5,000 for a city owned vacant building. Previously a nursing home, Base Camp Lindsay plans to renovate it into a long term care facility for homeless veterans who would need extra care.
“Everyday we are not doing what we are supposed to be doing there are homeless vets out there in the cold, in the rain, dying in the streets,” Steve Halloway, board chair for Base Camp Lindsay said. “We would like to have the doors open before it gets cold like this again.”
Halloway adds now they'll begin work with contractors to figure out all that needs to be done, and the cost of the renovations?
“Not a 100% sure, we’ve had a lot of ballpark figures, somewhere between $250,000 and $350,000,” Halloway said.
The building’s been under the city of Wichita Falls' control for years, and in that time the abandoned nursing home has been used as shelter by the homeless.
“Some of them squatting and some of them breaking in to see what they can get. They did go in, it’s sad because they would go in and strip out all of the wiring,” Pat Hoffman, Wichita Falls property manager said.
While on the outside, the building doesn’t look great, Hoffman says it’s not all that bad.
“The building itself is structurally sound, it’s a very well built building and it’s definitely well worth the money that they are getting it for,” Hoffman said.
To help get that the work architects have offered to help Base Camp Lindsay for free, and that helps them in more than one way.
“There is a value to their services though, that becomes an in-kind of donation which we can use for matching grants,” Halloway said.
Their tiny home village, it’s still coming but this project is their beginning, on a small scale.
“Learn our business, make our mistakes, look outside the front door, see how long the line is and that’s going to tell us what we need to do next,” Halloway said.
With this building now under Base Camp Lindsey’s control, it relives tax payers from fronting its cost for its maintenance, mowing, and security.
