Wiersema hits 500 and other area soccer scores

Wiersema hits 500, Rider falls to Denton
By Brian Shrull | January 21, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 11:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - History was made inside Memorial Stadium tonight as Rider girls soccer coach Carl Wiersema won the 500th game of his illustrious career as Rider defeated Denton Braswell 2-1.

In 26 years, Wiersema has led the Lady Raiders to a lot of success and this milestone is the next thing on his list of accolades.

It was February 20th, 2015 when he won his 400th game and now less than five years later, he has hit 500.

Congratulations coach.

NON-DISTRICT

Rider boys lose to Denton High 1-0

WFHS boys lose to Denton Braswell 3-0

Hirschi boys lose to Mineral Wells 2-1

Hirschi girls defeat Mineral Wells 3-1

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.