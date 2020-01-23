Church continues to serve through loss

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a fire destroyed clothing, food and more inside the annex building for New Jerusalem Baptist Church, leaders weren’t sure how they would be able to run their regular community services.
When the church said they may need to cancel their food distribution on Saturday, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank volunteered to help out, filling 120 of empty boxes with cereal, vegetables and more to help make sure the church can still serve its community.
“We reached out and we said no we want to be able to help support you and your community and fund the food pantry for January and February while you get back on your feet,” food bank CEO Kara Nickens said.
Packing boxes as the church unpacks what it’s been able to recover from the fire.
“This is the first time we ever had a fire, this is the first time we ever lost all the food and the clothing, and so we’re just trying to figure out what we need how we need it and plug it in as we go,” pastor Angus Thompson said.
The church is seeing support from all around. On its first Sunday since the fire, Thompson looked out to see more familiar faces in the church.
“I’m of the opinion we saw a lot of our older members, those who maybe they slacked off and they were here, that was good, that was good,” he said.
He says other organizations have also offered to help in any way they can.
“We’re grateful to them, those who have reached out and we’ll take them up on their offers as we go along,” Thompson said.
The church is making a new bank account for donations and the insurance money which will be used to rebuild the annex building.
“We’re going to plan step by step, and move step by step, and that’s what we’re doing,” Thompson said.
