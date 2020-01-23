A closer look at rural health care in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas physics senior Matthew Mitchell is about to start medical school but as of right now he’s unsure about where he’ll end up working. However, he’s got a pretty good idea about what it would be like to work in a big city versus a rural town.
“In some of the bigger cities they have more resources to do things but when you’re in rural medicines a lot of times you have the bare necessities," Mitchell said.
Texas has about 158 rural hospitals and nearly all of them need health care workers and specialty doctors.
The top communicator at the Electra hospital district says rural workers do so much for the country that it’s important they have access to health care.
“So, if you are eating, wearing clothes, or driving you are benefiting from rural America which is why we think it is important to be bringing access to health care to them,” Communications Director Katie McKinley said.
At Electra memorial hospital they offer incentives but also focus on their story, awards, and small-town family atmosphere.
“Help with student loans and things like that, for the most part, we try to offer a story. We try to offer a value system that we think might be appealing to people especially for a small town. It’s a family," McKinley said.
As for Matthew, his real desire is to save lives so he’s been doing his homework and visiting as many hospitals as he can.
“I was in San Antonio for a medical school interview, like not too long ago, and they were telling me about how in their wait room for the emergency room, the patients can be there over a day before they get pulled back into a room. Yeah, so I worked at United Regional here for a while and we started to get upset when patients were out there for more than four or five hours," Mitchell said.
Their quality care is something Katie says is a big sell when recruiting potential employees.
Electra Memorial Hospital is also helping the economy by being one of the top employers in town.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.