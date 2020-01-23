It’s tax prep season in Texoma and VITA is offering free help

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For most people filing taxes is always a headache but free services like VITA Tax Preparation are there to insure when it’s time to send everything off to the IRS, everything is good to go.
“We check each of the forms to make sure that the data that is on the form is what was entered into the return,” Ray Hanold, VITA volunteer said.
For the last 19 years, Ray have been helping people file their taxes with VITA. It's something he chose to do after the price of a using a CPA kept going up.
“So I felt like I could do it myself, so I went through the training and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Hanold said.
This year, there are some changes you'll want to be aware of before you dial up VITA for an appointment with one of the volunteers.
“All though it is still required to have health insurance, there’s no penalty on your taxes if you don’t have health insurance,” Genevieve Anderson, VITA program director said.
As well the standard deduction or the portion of your income that's not taxed, that’s going up too.
“If you compare it to two years ago it’s substantial because it doubled,” Anderson said.
VITA's office is always open to help but Genevieve adds it better to call ahead rather than just showing up.
“All the walk-ins are seen after seen after the appointments so if there is a delay and you're a walk-in you're really delayed,” Anderson said.
Here is how to get your appointment scheduled.
· Dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905
· Select your language
· Select option 1 for local services
· Enter your zip code
· Schedule appointment
There should be someone locally to answer your call Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 5PM.
VITA is open now through April 15th and while the guided sessions for volunteer training is over, Genevieve Anderson says they still could use more volunteers. You’ll just need to do the training at your own pace.
