Jacksboro woman arrested in WF for theft by check fraud or scam
January 23, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:52 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers arrested a Jacksboro woman on Wednesday who had come to the Wichita Falls Police Station to turn herself in for a crime committed back in Nov. 2019.

59-year-old Rosa Jaylene Dunn was arrested on Wednesday for theft by check fraud or scam over $2,500 but under $30,000.

She had presented a check to Nissan of Wichita Falls from a bank account that was closed.

Dunn was in the Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond for less than 24 hours before she was bailed out.

