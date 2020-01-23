Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah. It is now the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it. Supporters say that banning the practice will save the lives of children who can become more depressed and suicidal after being subjected to it. The ban is unusual because it went through regulators rather than lawmakers after a proposal was derailed last year. Though some opposition remains, barring it in Utah could give a boost to similar efforts in other right-leaning states.