Maplewood Ave. Extension Project road closure to begin Feb. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The road closure associated with the 2019 Maplewood Avenue Extension Project is slated to begin on Feb. 3.
Maplewood Avenue’s frontage along the south side of Walmart will be closed, as they work on connecting the McNeil Avenue side of Maplewood to that frontage road.
The access to Walmart via Lawrence Road will not be affected.
The City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division expects this project to be completed within nine months.
The Engineering Division urges drivers to go slow and use caution in this area during the duration of the expansion.
If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact the Engineering Division at 940-761-7477.
