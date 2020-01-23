MSU students learn about study abroad program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is gearing up for their study abroad program. They held an information session for dozens of students Wednesday evening.
One new addition to this year’s program is a trip to Prague.
During the information session, professors shared why most people are hesitant to study abroad while in college: it comes down to money.
One student shared about how they were able to afford their trip to Granada last year.
“A lot of you all are thinking about the cost, that was the first thing that came to my mind…the sticker price was $3,450," MSU Texas student Andrew Wolf said. "I paid $1,500 and I don’t get FAFSA, I don’t get financial aid, it was just through scholarships.”
For more information about MSU Texas’s program, visit the university’s study abroad page here.
