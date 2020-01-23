MSU Texas’ blood drive in Legacy Hall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University’s campus hosted two blood drives this week.
The first one is happened Tuesday, Jan. 21, from noon and until 5 p.m.
If you didn’t make it Tuesday, another blood drive is happening Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon until 5 p.m.
The blood drives will take place in the Legacy Hall Multipurpose Room.
All donors will receive free pizza and a long-sleeved T-shirt.
Most importantly, they will have the joy of knowing that they helped save a life or two, just by donating blood.
MSU Texas’ Redwine Honors Program is sponsoring the two-day ‘Welcome Back’ Blood Drive, partnered with Texoma Blood Institute.
To view the full event details you can visit the MSU Texas website.
