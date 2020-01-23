Mustangs confident after sweep of Cameron

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State women’s basketball team hadn’t won at Cameron University since 2015, but Saturday afternooon the Mustangs completed the season sweep of the Aggies with an 82-77 victory.
It was the best week of the season for MSU, moving them into a tie for 8th in the conference standings at 5-5.
Now the Mustangs hit the road again, to face the two teams directly behind them in the standings with 5-6 records.
But the MSU seniors say those wins last week gave them confidence in themselves heading into the final month and a half of the season.
“After Commerce,it was hard to keep our head up and then we lost to two very beatable teams, St. Ed’s and St Mary’s," senior guard Mica Schneider said. "So picking up another win, you feel better about yourself.”
“It was a nice boost, those were wins we really needed in our division," senior forward Liz Cathcart said. "Similar records, so definitely nice to cap those two, but it’s on to the next week.”
For the Mustangs, that means traveling to Oklahoma Christian and Arkansas Fort-Smith, two teams tied at 10th in the conference.
And the MSU women say even though the season feels close to the end, there is still a lot of work to be done and each game is important if they want to make a third-straight conference tournament.
“Just have to remind ourselves that every day is a grind," Schneider said. "It’s a long season, that if we can pull out more wins than we’ll be fine.”
“These two games coming up and the rest of the season, you just have to be ready to grind it out and do what you do," Cathcart said. "Can’t feel no pain.”
LSC STANDINGS
1. Texas A&M-Commerce 11-0
2. West Texas A&M 9-1
3. Lubbock Christian 8-2
T4. St. Edward’s 7-4
T4. St. Mary’s 7-4
6. Angelo State 6-4
7. Tarleton State 6-5
T8. Midwestern State 5-5
T8. Eastern New Mexico 5-5
T10. Oklahoma Christian 5-6
T10. Arkansas-Fort Smith 5-6
12. Cameron 4-6
T13. Texas A&M International 4-7
T13. Texas Woman’s 4-7
T13. UT Permian Basin 4-7
16. Western New Mexico 3-8
17. Texas A&M-Kingsville 2-9
18. UT Tyler 1-10
