National Reading Day event being hosted by Child Care Partners

National Reading Day event being hosted by Child Care Partners
Child Care Partners is teaming up with Superior Healthplan to bring National Reading Day into your backyard. (Source: Child Care Partners via Facebook/Pixabay)
By Katelyn Fox | January 23, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:14 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - January 23 is National Reading Day, and there’s a local event you can bring your kids to this evening.

Child Care Partners is teaming up with Superior Healthplan to bring National Reading Day into your backyard.

They will be gathering at Elks Lodge #1105, located at 4205 Seymour Hwy, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Children in attendance will receive a book, snacks, and they can also become a Superior Superhero.

Child Care Partners and Superior Healthplan have teamed up for National Reading Day.
Child Care Partners and Superior Healthplan have teamed up for National Reading Day. (Source: Child Care Partners via Facebook)

The books are provided by Superior Healthplan.

For more information about this event, you can check out the Child Care Partners website or Facebook page, or the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.