National Reading Day event being hosted by Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - January 23 is National Reading Day, and there’s a local event you can bring your kids to this evening.
Child Care Partners is teaming up with Superior Healthplan to bring National Reading Day into your backyard.
They will be gathering at Elks Lodge #1105, located at 4205 Seymour Hwy, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Children in attendance will receive a book, snacks, and they can also become a Superior Superhero.
The books are provided by Superior Healthplan.
For more information about this event, you can check out the Child Care Partners website or Facebook page, or the event Facebook page.
