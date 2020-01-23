New Negro Leagues exhibit kicks off search for WF Black Spudders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Museum of North Texas is opening a brand new exhibit from the Negro League’s Baseball Museum in Kansas.
“I feel like this is really important to share with our visitors,” Museum of North Texas History executive director Madeleine Calcote said. "This is a piece of history that hasn’t always been talked about before and hasn’t always been told. And so we are excited to do that now and to hopefully share that, you know, with people who maybe didn’t know much about the black and Hispanic baseball leagues.”
The Negro League Exhibit features the best players from all over the league between the 1920′s to the 1940′s.
“It has such a rich history," Calcote said. "There are so many players represented in this beautiful exhibit. And we have some cool country profiles that talk about all the different South American countries that had players because a lot of them ended up sort of coming to the United States to play in the leagues here.”
The exhibit has also prompted a discussion about Wichita Falls’ own Negro League team the Black Spudders.
“So part of the excitement of this project is to acknowledge that Wichita Falls did in fact, have a black league team," Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture executive director Margie Reese said. "And you know, we’ve been able to, to identify people who played the game. People who live right here in Wichita Falls and interview them and talk about the agony and the ecstasy of being a part of a Negro League team.
"Just to hear their stories about why baseball brought them so much joy is part of what we want to share with our community,“ Reese said.
Over the next six weeks, the museum will have a number of public events tied to this exhibit including a surprise guest.
“The curator of the Negro Leagues baseball museum from Kansas City will be with us on February 29,” Reese said.
The museum is hosting an event on Feb. 1 for anyone who has stories or pictures to share about the Wichita Falls Black Spudders. It will be held at the All Hands Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
