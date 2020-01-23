Oklahoma St. hopes to end skid vs A&M

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Texas A&M's scoring this season. For Oklahoma State, Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.