64th Annual Pancake Festival just two days away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Pancake Festival is back again for the 64th round of the popular Wichita Falls event.
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year for the community, making it an easy fan favorite.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Children who are six-years-old and younger will get in for free.
For anyone over six-years-old, you can purchase tickets in advance online or at any United Supermarket in town for $9.
Tickets at the door will be $10. Credit cards will be accepted at the door this year.
Everything is taking place at the AS Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett St.
For more information you can check out the Facebook event page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.