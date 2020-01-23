Thursday’s weather offers more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Visibilities are down below 1/2 Mile across much of a news Channel 6 viewing area thanks to the fog. Fog should dissipate after 6am and we will likely see Sunshine later this morning. Today will be nicer than yesterday as we expect to see occasional sunshine today, lighter winds, and slightly warmer temperatures. Tomorrow looks to be a particularly nice day with mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures near 60 degrees.