Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington
January 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:28 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion.

He has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He’s going in person to this week’s event.

“See you on Friday ... Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.