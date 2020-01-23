WF man turns himself in for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man turned himself in at the WFPD police station for two warrants for indecency with a child and sexual abuse.
William Wiltse arrived at the police station on Jan. 22 around 5:00 a.m. and was arrested by an officer.
According to WFPD, Child Protective Services reported a referral in reference to child sexual abuse by a known person and the warrants for Wiltse were issued following their investigation.
The offenses were first reported back in 2013.
Wiltse is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond for both charges.
