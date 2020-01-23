WFPD warns residents about fraud the city

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit gave a presentation about fraud happening across the nation, including crime that police have seen in the city.
It was a part of their crime free housing certification program.
Sergeant Chris Foster showed residents at an apartment complex counterfeit money, as well as card skimmers used at gas stations. He gave them tips on what to do if a scammer tries to contact them and take your money.
“Find out who you’re talking to…then go to independent location for that agency that they said they were with," Foster said. Call that number and say, ‘Hey were you trying to contact me?’ More than likely they’re going to say no. For the skimmers the best way to protect yourself is to go inside to pay cash.”
To stay up to date on the latest scams affecting people across the nation visit FTC.gov.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.