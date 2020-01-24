Air Force families worried over state of housing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leia Hamm can't even walk into her own home without putting a mask on.
All over, she and other families living in homes owned by Balfour Beatty are finding mold.
“In the bathrooms, people were pushing on their tiles and they were caving in," said the Air Force veteran, "all of the sheet rock and tile was rotted and there was mold behind it.”
She said she’s filed multiple work orders with Balfour Beatty, but she feels her concerns aren’t being listened to.
“We’ve gotten the gambit," Hamm explained, “like today I was told it was just dog hair and dirt in my HVAC system, and we’ve tested it. It’s not just that.”
Over at Freedom Estates (another off-base housing option for military families) Rebecca Dozier said she’s had to beg the company.
“I was on my knees begging for help because we were so sick,” Dozier said.
All over their homes, these women are finding mold hiding in the HVAC systems and spreading through their vents.
Despite the multiple cries for help they both said Balfour Beatty is just patching the problem.
“That’s what they do,” Dozier said, “they spray primer over mold and say oh it’s good you can move back in.”
“We’re literally paying rent for them to do their job wrong and for us to get sick," Hamm added.
With help from the Sheppard housing authority, both women are staying in hotels.
But Dozier said her family is still suffering.
“We’ve decided we’ve not paid our mortgage on our house in South Carolina because we have to pay for a mold assessment and we haven’t paid our credit cards because we have to eat,” Dozier explained.
Since Balfour Beatty’s contract is through the Department of Defense and not Sheppard, Hamm said she understands how hard it’s been for officials with the housing authority to help residents.
“We’ve had some support and I’m hopeful that our command will be able to help us,” she said.
The Air Force is currently investigating Balfour Beatty after it discovered the company was falsifying work orders at both Tinker and Lackland air force bases. All work-order incentive payments to Balfour Beatty have been suspended, which comes out to about $33 million across 21 bases.
