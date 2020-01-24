Bass the Chihuahua is looking for a fur-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for our Pet of the Week.
Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett in the studio to talk about Bass the Chihuahua.
Bass is a three year old Chihuahau who was pulled from the shelter, Conni is his foster mom for now.
He is a very loving dog and is looking for a special fur-ever home.
Pet adoption is not a free process, however the adoption fee covers all shots, spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
The adoption fee for Emily’s Legacy Rescue is $125.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
If you’re interested in pets and art, you can also attend their event: Paint for the Pets, which is happening Thursday, Jan. 30 at Whiskey-Ta.
This will be a fun night of painting and partying.
Jenny Bechtold will be the artist-leader for the event.
$30 to attend and all proceeds will help Emily’s Legacy Rescue in their mission to save animals.
They have room for 40, so sign up before all the spots are gone.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.