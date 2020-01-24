Clay County makes proposal to become Sanctuary County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s a trend happening around the country and now another county in Texoma is considering it. A proposal has been made to make Clay County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
“We just don’t want to be apart of the federal government coming in, trying to restrict ownership, in this state or this country or even these cities in this county," Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said. "We are going to stand in a line against that.”
Becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary means that if the federal government were to put gun control measures into place, law enforcement officials in Clay County would not enforce it.
“What this measure does is it is a symbolic gesture to show that we in this county, Clay County, will not participate in the confiscation of weapons from law abiding citizens,” Sheriff Lemons said.
He’s hopeful the Commissioners Court will rule in favor of the measure.
One Clay County resident is on the fence about the resolution.
“I do believe we have the right to bear arms," Clay County resident Jo Fox said. "I don’t personally like guns and I wouldn’t bear arms. It’s just not who I am but I don’t know that I would be against us being a Sanctuary County.”
The meeting is taking place on Monday morning. Stick with News Channel 6 as we get more information about what the commissioners decide.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.