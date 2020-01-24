Fight at WFHS leads to two arrests; teacher hit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fight at Wichita Falls High School led to the arrests of two students.
On Thursday Wichita Falls Police officers responded to WFHS in reference to an assault that had taken place just before 12:30 p.m.
Officers observed video, taken by two other students, that showed the fight and provided the identity of Oriah Vialpando, 18-years-old, as well as a juvenile that was also involved.
As the two students fought, a teacher attempted to break up the fight, but was assaulted in the process.
Oriah Zoey Vialpando is charged with assault and assault on a public servant.
The juvenile was charged with assault, assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.
Vialpando remains in the Wichita County Jail, her bond amount has yet to be set.
