LEC project on track and still within budget

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction on the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is on track and still within budget.
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says there is a stark difference between the massive law enforcement center currently under construction and the county jail at the courthouse.
“Whoever designed jails in the old days and put it on top of the courthouse, never thought about inmates flooding the jail, or what happens in district court rooms whenever it floods toilet water into the chambers of the judge and the jury,” Sheriff Duke said.
Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project is still on track to be finished this August and still withing its $70 million budget.
One thing that has changed is the bed count. They plan to add 60 more.
“It’s going before the Texas Jail Commission for a waiver in two weeks," Beauchamp said.
That will add a little cost to the project but that will be paid for strictly out of interest that we’ve received on the bond funds, which has to be spent back in the project.”
The jail will also have an in-house infirmary, a new law library, offer GED classes to inmates, and house the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re here to help them, not just to keep them behind the cage as a human being. We’re here to help them," Sheriff Duke said.
Duke also added that it is not likely they will need to hire much more staff for the new building, but current staff will have to undergo more training.
The Sheriff’s Office as well as inmates are expected to transfer to the new facility in September or early October.
