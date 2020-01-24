Ned the sweetheart Tabby is trying to find the purr-fect family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Jake and John in the studio to talk about the pets they have up for adoption.
Animal Services brought in Ned, the cutest and fluffiest cat there is. Ned is a sweet Tabby who likes to cuddle, and will play with toys, even though that’s not his favorite.
On their Petango page, the date listed above each photo is the date the animal can be placed into an adoption program, transferred out or euthanized.
Animals being held for the adoption program are designated with, “Adoptable!” Any other animal that isn’t reclaimed and is not deemed ill or aggressive may be adopted.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls. Animals taken in by Animal Control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at the reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Rd.
Stray animals are housed for 3 to 5 days and all efforts are made to reunite a pet with its owners.
The adoption fee at Animal Services is $50, which includes their first set of vaccinations, excluding rabies, dewormer, bordatella for dogs, flea & tick prevention, microchip, heartworm testing or feline leukemia testing and a city license.
To be eligible to adopt, all pets in the adopter’s home must be spayed or neutered, current on their rabies vaccinations and have a city license, if they reside in Wichita Falls.
Applications will take 24 to 48 hours to process, giving Animal Services time to perform a fence check and verify all the adopter’s information.
Adopters then need to make a spay or neuter appointment at the veterinarian of their choice before they can take their new furry friend home.
To look at the pets that WF Animal Services had up for adoption, you can visit their Petango page.
For more information about Animal Service you can visit their Facebook page.
