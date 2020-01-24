Olney Community Library to begin first phase of renovations

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - A large donation from an Olney foundation means upgrades to the community library can finally begin.
The money paired with a years’ worth of fundraising and donations from other charities too, will be used to complete the first phase of renovations. It will include new bathrooms and widening the hallway leading to them.
The libraries director said community support and financial gifts to keep things going have been part of their story since day one.
“It started out in 1971 with community deciding that Olney needed a central library and so from the very beginning we've been community oriented and we want to continue that,” Lori Cox, administrative director of the Olney Community Library said.
The funding for the library back then was all raised in a matter of days, Lori Cox adds they became one of the first combined public/school libraries to be funded and completed in Texas.
The charity that pushed their goal over the edge is the Perry’s Foundation and their mission is to give back to the Olney community and the surrounding areas.
“Empower individuals and organizations and give back to them so that they can break that cycle and hopefully at some point give back themselves to the community,” David DJ Meschkat, board member for Perry’s Foundation said.
The plan is to begin construction on the bathrooms in the next few months as they also are looking ahead to their next three phases of renovations which’ll include new flooring and improvements to the children’s corner.
