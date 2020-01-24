Sunny, pleasant Friday, clouds and winds increase Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For most of this week it’s been cloudy it’s been breezy and it’s been chilly. Well, Friday is going to be nice with sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable temperatures. A weak disturbance will be sliding across the Rockies overnight tonight, increasing our cloud cover and south winds through the day Saturday. But now we’re pretty confident that this disturbance is not strong enough to produce rain. Although there will be a chance of rain early Sunday morning east of Interstate 35. Sunday is looking to be a nice day as well with mostly sunny skies, a north Breeze, and high temperatures in the low 60s.