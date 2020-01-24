University Kiwanis Club prepares for Pancake Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re just hours away from the 64th annual pancake festival hosted by the University Kiwanis Club in Wichita Falls.
While the fun starts tomorrow morning, volunteers spent most of the afternoon setting up for the big day.
Despite the large amount of people expected to come, Chair Mary Rhoades says there will be plenty of food regardless if you arrive when the doors first open or right before they close.
“We will start at 6 in the morning serving pancakes, sausage, and drinks,” said Rhoades. “We will cook pancakes until 6 tomorrow night and sausage until 6 tomorrow night.”
This year they are accepting credit cards for the first time.
The money raised at the festival goes to support the club’s activities in the community.
“We buy sweatshirts, hygiene kits, and books for over 1,750 elementary students,” said Rhoades.
Rhoades says none of this would be possible without the help of the hundreds of volunteers.
“That’s why we exist to provide for the children,” said volunteer Douglas James. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to put this on.”
Douglas says the fact they do so well each year at the festival is what keeps them motivated for the years to come.
Unlimited pancakes and sausage will be served tomorrow from 6 in the morning until 6 in the evening.
Tickets are $9 if purchased today, or $10 tomorrow at the door.
