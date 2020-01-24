WF Crime Stoppers annual banquet thanks community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls celebrated the members of the community that make it possible for them to give out rewards when a tip leads to an arrest on Thursday.
Texas Senator Pat Fallon was in attendance to congratulate them for what they have accomplished.
Officer Brian Bohn with WF Crime Stoppers told our crews that it’s a night like this that shows how when everyone comes together they can all work to prevent crime in the community.
“Crime Stoppers is such an integral part of community safety and look at the bonds with all these wonderful people here, it’s an absolute joy to be here for sure,” Senator Fallon said.
“We’ve paid out over a million dollars in rewards since 1981," Officer Bohn said. "The program is effective.”
The annual Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls $1,000 Kay Patrick Scholarship went to Burkburnett High School senior Lexi King.
King has a 4.8 grade point average and is captain on the girls basketball team.
More information about Crime Stoppers can be found on their website.
You can give them a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or (800) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app called P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.