WFPD arrests three for drug possession after traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested three people for drug possession following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Officers pulled over a vehicle traveling on Central Freeway and Galveston Street around 1 a.m. for having expired registration.
WFPD reports officers found two small bags in the vehicle, both containing a white crystal-like substance. One bag was found in the backseat floorboard and the other was found in the front passenger door. Both substances tested positive for methamphetamine.
All three vehicle occupants were arrested after denying knowledge and ownership of the drugs.
Michael Long was charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than four grams. His bond was set at $5,000.
Rebecca Dunn was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Her bond was set at $2,500.
Lynda Adams was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance under 26 grams and possession of a dangerous drug. Her total bond was set at $5,500.
Adams is still being held in the Wichita County Jail. Long and Dunn are no longer listed on the jail roster.
