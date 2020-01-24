Wichita Falls woman arrested for stealing steaks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One woman was arrested following the theft of steaks from the United Supermarket on Old Iowa Park Road.
A store employee claimed to have seen the suspect, later identified as Danica Niacole Thrasher, 40, taking steaks and putting them into her purse.
According to the witness, Thrasher began to attempt to exit the store briskly when she was confronted.
Thrasher then ran out of the store and into the parking lot, according to the store employee.
As she ran across the parking lot she began to throw the steaks that were in her purse onto the ground.
At about that time officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrived at the scene. Officers were able to detain Thrasher, and found out she had five previous convictions for theft.
The total amount for the steaks stolen was $99.50.
Thrasher was charged with criminal trespass and theft under $2,500 with previous convictions.
Thrasher remains in the Wichita County Jail, with $3,000 in total bonds between the two charges.
