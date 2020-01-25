Construction of Hospice of WF new bereavement center begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction is well underway on Johnson Road for the new Hospice of Wichita Falls bereavement center.
On Monday, walls and landscape were torn up to make room for the new center. It will expand down Raider Drive.
Courtney Galloway, the director of social services for Hospice of Wichita Falls, said she hopes this new center will only help grow the organization.
She added that having a bereavement center at the main site has been a dream of every worker for almost 15 years, so seeing progress made is a dream come true.
“I’m incredibly excited that [the center] is part of phase and that we’ll see it soon,” Galloway said, “It’s something that is very very dear to me and something I know the community will benefit from ten-fold.”
Entrances at the main building off Johnson Road have been closed off. If you are planning to visit a patient, use the entrance off of Raider Road.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.