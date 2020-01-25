85,000 museum artifacts feared lost in NYC Chinatown fire

Fire blows out of a window in the Chinatown section of New York, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. New York City firefighters battled a raging blaze at a building in the city's Chinatown area Thursday night, Firefighters said they were called about 8:45 p.m. to 70 Mulberry Street for a fire on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, NYFD officials said. (Source: AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)