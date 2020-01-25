Pancake festival celebrates 64 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center transformed into a pancake lover’s dream today as the University Kiwanis Club pancake festival took place for the 64th year in a row.
Volunteers arrived around 4 a.m. this morning to prepare for the enormous amount of people.
“We have been going around cleaning up tables and helping with the batter, then we separated the sausages and got all the milk cartons,” said Volunteer Nathan Grantpigg.
Grantpigg says that volunteering is one way to help make the world a better place.
For volunteer Phillip Mcclendon, giving his time is a perfect way to get community service hours.
“If you stay here the whole entire day that’s 12 hours already and it will help you a lot,” said Mcclendon.
Others we spoke to say that they’re grateful that the club helps in more ways than just this event.
All the money raised at the pancake festival goes to support the University Kiwanis Club’s activities in the community.
