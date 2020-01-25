Road to Recovery: survivors of Quanah auto shop explosion share their story

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It has been one year since an explosion at an auto repair shop in Quanah killed a man and injured the two brothers who ran the shop.
Now the brothers are sharing their experience.
“It still gets to you every day,” said Robert Isnhower.
“I'd call it living hell. I mean it just went to hell quick,” his older brother Gerald Isnhower remembers, “The heater was on and the gas tank turned upside down full of gas.”
Both are grateful to be alive.
Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery was at the scene, “The main thing I took from this accident is how this community bonds together.”
First responders in and around Hardeman County came to help.
While the brothers survived, their friend Robert Floyd Pierce - who also worked at the shop - did not.
“Best friend I ever had,” Gerald Isnhower said of Pierce, who many call “Pops”.
He was the kind of friend that would sacrifice their life for someone else.
"Pops was the real hero in this situation. Even though they were trying to save Pops, he knew that he was unsavable at that time and he’s the one that told them 'Hey get out of here’,” Laughery said.
Following that fateful day, the brothers spent weeks recovering in the burn unit at UMC Lubbock. While they were hours away from home, the people of Quanah brought home to them.
“We had my birthday party on February the 8th in Lubbock. I don’t know how many people from Hardeman County and Vernon, Texas were in that building. They had to move it out to the lobby,” Gerald Isnhower said.
They both have been given a second lease on life, and a chance to nurture other passions.
Later this year, Robert Isnhower plans to open a barbecue restaurant right next to where the auto shop was. “Once we get finished with it, and time and money comes, we’ll build decks on the outside so people can sit with TVs and lights and music,” he said.
Gerald Isnhower married the love of his life. “Samantha sat there and held my hand 11 days until her job threatened to fire her. She did not come back to work to make sure I was going to make it through,” he said.
The brothers have been through everything together and the spirit of never giving up, even when life gets tough, runs in the family.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.