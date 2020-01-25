WF church distributes food with help of WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A little over a week ago, the New Jerusalem Baptist church annex building was destroyed by a fire. On Saturday, the church was able to distribute food to families of the community thanks to the help of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Church and Food Bank officials gave out bags of grapes and boxes with canned meat, rice, pasta, fruit and vegetables to members of the community.
“It hurt the community a lot," WFAFB mobile food pantry driver Justin Black said. "New Jerusalem lost their food pantry and a lot of people in this neighborhood depend on that.”
“We’ve been a partner with New Jerusalem at the Food Bank for so long, so it was just our pleasure to come out and help them out while they recover and rebuild," Black said. "We’re going to be taking care of this for the next few months.”
Black said the WFAFB will continue to help the church for the next few months as they recover and rebuild.
“I grew up in this neighborhood so it’s such a joy to come out here and help them," Black said. "Community is a big thing with food pantries and stuff like that. Without community involvement it just doesn’t work.”
The church is making a new bank account for donations and the insurance money which will be used to rebuild the annex building.
