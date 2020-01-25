WFPD gets grant to help prevent online crimes against kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fighting crimes against children online that's a role the Wichita Falls police can now do even better thanks to a new grant.
The department’s been awarded $13,000 from the Dallas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at this weeks city council meeting. It allows detectives in the department the chance to continue their training and continue to protect.
“The grant helps in funding schooling the detective, equipment such as computers, things like that,” Sargent Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls PD said.
Grants like these are given out yearly to departments across the county and WFPD has a dedicated group that will take advantage of the funds.
“We have officers, we have detectives that yes that is what they focus on. ICAC cases which again internet crimes against children,” Sgt. McClure said.
“Any time we can find some funding from an outside resource it’s always going to be beneficial to the city,” Lindsay Barker, communications and marketing director of Wichita Falls said.
Barker adds it is always welcome to have outside organizations support they city.
“It's just another revenue stream that doesn't come out of our general operating budget so it just provides more services that we can provide,” Barker said.
The cities applied for and received this grant before it's something that's common across the city.
“There are defiantly grants that several of our departments will apply for on a yearly basis,” Barker said.
McClure hopes to see this partnership continue in the future.
“As the crime changes or the process we are able to send our detectives off to these schooling to stay up to date on it,” Sgt. McClure said.
If you ever see something suspicious online related to children being exploited, you are encouraged to report it to your city’s police department. To contact the national center for missing and exploited children call 1-800-843-5678 or visit their website www.cybertipline.com
