WF Gun and Knife Show grows over the last 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Gun and Knife Show has been a big hit the past couple of days.
Owner of the gun show Mike Morris started the Wichita Falls gun show in 1980, and has helped the show grow for the last 40 years.
The show now features thousands of firearms each year.
“This is a hunting and fishing community, and this is why we come here so people can get the guns they need,” Morris said.
Morris says there’s something at the show for everyone, including over 100 vendors.
Morris himself has been collecting lugers since 1968 and brings almost 500 to the show.
Small arms instructor Dennis Taylor has spent over 30 years as an instructor teaching basic safe gun handling practices, and he has been part of the gun show for the last 10 years.
“This month has been an excellent show. We’ve got everything from off-road vehicles to firearms training,” Taylor said.
Taylor has spent 15 years associated with the National Rifle Association and the Texas License to Carry program, and he said he encourages the public to seek someone with knowledge before buying the first gun they see.
“To ensure that they can get the gun that will do what they want it to do and that the gun fits,” Taylor said.
The show is growing so much they had to turn away vendors because they ran out of room.
Morris says the next gun show in July will expand out to multiple rooms to add more space for more guns and vendors.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.